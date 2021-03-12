Kids Chocolate Pumpkin Cake

• Wash your hands
• Turn oven on to 350
• Spray oil and flour a cake pan, or use cupcake
liners
• Dump one devils food cake mix, one 15 oz. can of
pumpkin, one egg into a big bowl.
• Use a rubber spatula to mix it up as hard as you
can until it’s smooth.
• Bake cake 30 minutes, cupcakes 20 minutes.
• Use your fingers to sprinkle powdered sugar on top when cool.
