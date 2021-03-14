20 years ago: 2001
The last weekend of February saw 16 inches of snowfall around Mille Lacs, placing high demands on local snow removal efforts. Isle High School put on “A Slice of Arts” production, featuring band, choir, and the play, “This is a Test.” Onamia High School hosted a Multi-cultural Fair, featuring arts from cultures worldwide.
30 years ago: 1991
Larry Milton, former zoning administrator and solid waste officer for Mille Lacs County, declared that his resignation was invalid and he had been compelled to resign. Chico’s in Onamia held the first ever Bob Lugo Dog Sled Benefit. Isle’s basketball team played their way to the District 18A playoffs’ final game, losing to Braham.
40 years ago: 1981
Testing of Mille Lacs water showed the lake had become slightly more acidic over the previous 10 years. The class of Onamia science teacher Jon Bakken competed in the annual science fair, student Amy Young taking first place for a display on aspirin analysis. Local Finnish people were celebrating St. Urho’s Day on March 16.
50 years ago: 1971
Three runaway Bloomington juveniles, having stole a car at gunpoint in Minneapolis, were captured at a roadblock outside Onamia. The Isle School District hired Vernal W. Madsen, as their new superintendent. Maintenance crews in Isle worked to repair a broken water main that flooded the clinic and the pharmacy.
60 years ago: 1961
A Minneapolis architect, Frederick Mosse, presented the Isle Village Council on plans to revamp the municipal liquor store. The Chiefs-of-Isle played a basketball game against the ex-Isleites of Minneapolis raising money for local disability relief efforts. The Wahkon Volunteer Fire Department held an oyster dinner at their hall.
70 years ago: 1951
Passenger train service was discontinued between Wilmar and Sandstone. Isle Theatre was featuring “Bells of Coronado,” a modern western with outlaws stealing uranium and escaping in a plane, plus “Those Little Rascals.” Mrs. Kenneth Hartzberg (nee Louise Lofgren) graduated from the St. Cloud Teacher’s College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.