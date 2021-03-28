20 years ago: 2001
The Isle City audit exonerated city clerk LuAnn Sawatzky for allegations against her, along with recommendations for improving city operations. The Onamia City Council discussed possible annexation of land south of town. The organization PERM approach Isle school about sponsoring a sign at the baseball field.
30 years ago: 1991
A bill was introduced at the state legislature the would give the Mille Lacs Band a law enforcement agency. Dissension over a health insurance cap and other issues led to 70 union workers for Aitkin County to go on strike. Discussion occurred regarding Onamia’s chemical abuse policy after three student athletes were suspended.
40 years ago: 1981
Onamia firefighters fought a blaze at Jim’s 66 station for over two hours, the building suffering extensive damage. Isle school board chair Herb Nyquist had his 80th birthday recognized at the monthly meeting. Bayview owners Mike and Becky Ramsted claimed conspiracy after their children were briefly taken by County Welfare.
50 years ago: 1971
Bob Hill purchased Herington’s Fairway Market in Onamia. The Messenger office announced it would be closed the first week of April to give staff a vacation. The institution of Isle’s VFW Post 2816, along with initiation of members and installation of officers, was planned to occur at Lindy’s Ballroom.
60 years ago: 1961
Scout Troop No. 45, of Isle, began selling tickets for the upcoming area Scout Exposition in St. Cloud. Dr. A. F. Johnson was out of town for the weekend, visiting his mother in Arkansas. The Wahkon postmaster Fritz Casper announced his office would be moving from its present location into the former Garthe Cafe building.
70 years ago: 1951
A total of 17 civil cases were reported on the district court calender in Milaca. The U.S. Navy recruiting officer was in Isle every Thursday. Eugene Freer made a trip to Washington D.C. as part of a committee interested in securing some of the vast electric power potential of the Missouri River development project for Minnesota.
