20 years ago: 2001
A winter storm brought high winds and a foot of snow to the Mille Lacs area, causing damage locally. Ryan Lovass, Mille Lacs Raiders wrestler, earned a trip to state at the Section 6AA Individual Wrestling Championships. Scott Adickes caught a winning two-pound northern at Jerry Brandt’s Fishing Tournament.
30 years ago: 1991
Brother Michael A. Van Sloun, former teacher and coach at Crosier Seminary, entered the priesthood. Karl Doerfer was the 1991 winner of the National Geography Bee at Onamia school. Joanne Elwood opened Sunrise Creations, offering custom knitting, sewing and other related services and supplies, north of Isle.
40 years ago: 1981
Don Hill, president of the Minnesota Education Association, spoke at Isle High School on teacher unity and raising teaching salaries. The Onamia DNR Forestry office reported that fire danger was up around Mille Lacs due to low precipitation. The Wahkon Veneer Mill was lost to fire on Feb. 23, damages totaling $200,000.
50 years ago: 1971
The Mille Lacs area saw 8-10 inches of heavy, sticky snow and slush over the weekend, canceling many events. The Onamia High cheerleaders sponsored their third annual talent show at the high school auditorium. Pastor Richard Korns was installed at the Onamia Christian and Missionary Alliance Church.
60 years ago: 1961
Mrs. Alma Munson, of Isle, celebrated her 93rd birthday, the event drawing 70 guests to his home. Airman Raymond C. Skogen, of Isle, completed his initial course of military basic training at the Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. Isle High School students presented a set of three one-act plays at the school auditorium.
70 years ago: 1951
Dr. A. F. Johnson moved to Isle with his family and opened an office in the Thorsten Building. Izatys Resort was sold to a corporation headed by J. R. Chappel, president of the Merchants National Bank, of Winona. After a crash with an Onamia School Bus on Hwy. 169, the other driver was taken to Princeton with injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.