20 years ago: 2001
Mille Lacs Band chief Melanie Benjamin met with Mille Lacs County commissioners for a dialogue on improving community relations. Jennifer Kiffmeyer, of Osseo, bought BJ’s Liquor in Garrison, rebranding it Kiff’s Liquor. Gerald Wollum recognized the 10th anniversary since the Soo Line Railway left the area.
30 years ago: 1991
Firefighters with the DNR Forestry station in Onamia were called to fight eight fires the last weekend of March, with 280 local swamp acres burning. Strikes continued for Aitkin County as 70 employees rejected their 1991 contract offer. The Isle Chamber Choir received a 36 out of 40 at the District Vocal-Ensemble Contest.
40 years ago: 1981
Four dogs died of accidental strychnine poisoning on Mazomannie Point after getting into traps set for skunks. Cuts to the East Central Regional Library budget would impact local library hours and bookmobile access. The April 1 front page edition reported sightings of a giant “Wallibee” on Mille Lacs Lake.
50 years ago: 1971
A flash snow storm led to a light plane crashing two mile west of Vineland, and the McMullen and May families rushed to help the injured to Community Mercy Hospital. The Isle High School band presented its previously postponed pop concert. The Red Cross Bloodmobile scheduled a visit to Isle and Onamia on April 5.
60 years ago: 1961
The Isle Civic Association made plans to place markers out on the reefs in Isle Bay. Marlene Gibas, of Isle High School, was selected to go participate in Girls State. Mr. and Mrs. Fleming were the new owners of Jack’s Food Market in Isle. The McGrath High School Juniors presented the play “Have Patience, Doctor.”
70 years ago: 1951
Lucille Eurich, county nurse, was showing a film on breast cancer examination at Isle High School. A 1949 Hudson was completely destroyed by fire following mechanical failure while driving south of Malmo. Lawrence Monson was reportedly sick as a patient at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington D.C., undergoing minor surgery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.