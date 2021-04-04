A recent conversation with some snow birds in Arizona revealed many reasons why they miss Minnesota.
They asked for a refresher description of how to force a grocery cart to the car through slush and clumps of ice.
They complained that it’s hard to know what to buy with the extra cash that used to spend on windshield washer fluid.
One man was upset because he knows he owns an almost new, great snow shovel, but he can’t remember where it is. He thinks he might have noticed it last summer up in the rafters of his garage, but isn’t sure.
Fond memories surfaced of favorite boots, coats, long johns, face masks, scarves, and hats. They felt that the occasional sweaters needed in Arizona just lack the good old bulk and weight and are too easy to put on and take off.
A lady said she missed the white marks and spots the salt leaves on shoes and boots, giving them character.
Everyone was eager for dirty car details. They agreed that there is no feeling like that of having your vehicle sprayed on and splashed on and spit on by other vehicles, especially within minutes of pulling out of the car wash. They missed the challenge of trying to see through struggling windshield wipers, which were busy smearing mud and slush in layers upon the glass.
Someone remembered how excited everyone in Minnesota used to get when a bitter cold spell finally snapped and it got way up to ten above. They agreed that Arizona’s sun is boring compared to Minnesota’s first sunny breakthrough after a solid week of gray skies and gray days.
A man asked for an update on which muscles get sore from hauling wood and which from shoveling. He couldn’t remember which was the shoulder pain and which was the back pain.
They all missed watching other people scurry from one warm place to another with necks buried in hunched shoulders and hands rammed into pockets. People in Arizona just walk normally, even slowly, all the time, with no slipping or losing of balance.
One couple longed for the intensity of radio announcers’ voices describing blizzard conditions and school closings. They giggled longingly and romantically at the mention of being “snowed in.”
The Arizonans were hungry for details of winter in Minnesota. However, when invited for Christmas next year, all had ready excuses for not being able to make it.
