Though the two similarly icy phenomena are often confused, rime ice occurs when liquid water droplets in the air, often in the form of fog come in contact with a below freezing surface and freeze. Hoarfrost, in comparison, forms when gaseous water vapor in the air freezes into a thin crystal layer on surfaces without passing through a liquid phase, usually on clear, cold nights. “Hoar” is an Old English word for “appearing old aged,” and the frost is so called because of the whitened, aged appearance it gives plants. An example of rime ice can here be seen coating trees on the east side of Mille Lacs Lake.
