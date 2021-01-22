From left:
“I’m versatile, Lenard Skynard, Bad Company, Reba McEntire, even some old Eminem.”
Angie Raymond, Isle
“80s rock on 107.9 FM.”
Todd Bjerk, Isle
“Country western music.”
Wayne Bernstein, Hackensack
“Christian music on KTIS 98.5 FM.”
Mitzie Reis, Isle
“I’ve been listening to podcasts, mainly on leadership and business or international true crime.”
Emily O’Brien, Minneapolis (hoping to become a local resident)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.