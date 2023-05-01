These charts compare the total number of people and meals served alongside the funding allocation between greater Minnesota, including Mille Lacs County, and the metro area. The Central Minnesota Council on Aging is concerned the proposed funding formula does not properly address the needs in rural Minnesota.
The Central Minnesota Council on Aging provides services for elderly individuals who live independently.
The proposed weights for funding by the Minnesota Board of Aging compared to CMCOA’s request for weights.
There’s a growing gap between funding distribution and services given for older adults living in rural Minnesota. The Central Minnesota Council on Aging (CMCOA) is advocating to close that gap and redistribute funds in an equitable manner, one that doesn’t leave aging populations in rural areas behind.
Right now, there is discussion of how the funding formula arrives at its distribution of funds. Executive Director of CMCOA Lori Vrolson believes it’s an opportunity.
In a recent presentation to the Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners, Vrolson said CMCOA’s services “target low-income, frail individuals trying to live independently.” The council covers older adults and caregivers in Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Wright, Todd, Morrison, Wadena, Cass, Crow Wing, Mille Lacs, Kanabec, Pine, Isanti and Chisago counties. Within that 14-county region, over 30,516 individuals are aided by the council.
With support from Mille Lacs County in the amount of $2,027, the council spent $254,239 in 2022. That amount supports individuals who received counseling through Senior LinkAge, transportation, meals, legal counsel, care coaching and education for caregivers, as well as homemaking hours.
An aging population has eclipsed younger generations. According to reports, in 2020, there were more Minnesotans aged 65 and older than children between the ages of five and 17. It is expected that by 2030, “22.6% of greater Minnesota’s population will be 65+ compared to 20.6% for the state as a whole and 19% for the metro area,” according to a memo from the Center for Rural Policy and Development.
The needs of an aging population in rural Minnesota differ from the population in the metro. As Commissioner Genny Reynolds remarked, “Rural older adults have further to go for services.”
Vrolson agreed – the way services are delivered in rural areas is different than metropolitan areas.
Currently, CMCOA is funded through the Interstate Funding Formula, which goes through the Minnesota Board on Aging (MBA) and is ultimately approved by the Administration on Community Living. Vrolson said there are currently five different iterations of the funding formula, and the proposed draft is open for public comment.
She said there is “not new money coming to Minnesota,” rather the change is reallocating already existing funds – despite the growing aging population. The last update to the funding formula took place in 2004.
The current formula, Vrolson explained, heavily weights population, “which shifts dollars to the seven-county metro area.” As a result, there aren’t enough funds “to support infrastructure to aid aging Minnesotans” in rural areas. Sparse population and distance to services are challenges to counties like Mille Lacs.
But in 2021, greater Minnesota represented 86% of individuals served by Area Agencies on Aging (AAA) and 71% of total meals served. And while the metro represented only 14% for the total number of people served and 29% for meals, they received $4.3 million compared to greater Minnesota’s $6.4 million in funding.
In the funding formula, weighted factors include the population of 60+, 60+ with disabilities, 60+ low income, 60+ minority, 60+ rural, 60+ population density, 60+ living alone.
While the proposed weighted funding from MBA places more weight on the 60+ population, 60+ with disability and less on 60+ rural, Rural AAAs would like to see less weight on the former two and more weight on 60+ rural, as well as 60+ living alone. They also would like to see the funding formula and weights re-evaluated at a minimum of every 10 years.
The metro area also has greater access to foundation funding – 740 foundations, with $1.8 billion awarded in 2021, according to CMCOA. In central Minnesota, there are 120 foundations, accounting for only 4.5% of the options that the metro area has for alternate funding. However, only “2% of all foundation dollars in Minnesota are directed specifically toward aging services.”
Currently the Minnesota Board of Aging is taking public comment on the proposed funding changes through May 3. Vrolson asked that the county board consider submitting a letter to MBA in support of CMCOA’s formula proposal. In a letter dated April 18, the board did submit such a letter.
