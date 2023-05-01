There’s a growing gap between funding distribution and services given for older adults living in rural Minnesota. The Central Minnesota Council on Aging (CMCOA) is advocating to close that gap and redistribute funds in an equitable manner, one that doesn’t leave aging populations in rural areas behind.

Right now, there is discussion of how the funding formula arrives at its distribution of funds. Executive Director of CMCOA Lori Vrolson believes it’s an opportunity.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.