The Onamia Civic Association hosted what they called ‘Funtober’ on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 9 in Herington Park in downtown Onamia. Dozens of families took part in the fall-like activities on a brilliant, sunny afternoon. Activities included a fire-pit for roasting marshmallows for s’mores, 46 pumpkins given away, face-painting, a bounce house, pumpkin-painting, music, and a bonfire.
The Onamia Civic Association is a group who also helps sponsor Onamia Days, 4th of July activities and a Winter Light-up contest through the seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.