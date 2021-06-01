Gage Anthony Kruse, 26-year-old resident of Onamia, MN passed away on May 24, 2021. Visitation will begin at 7 PM on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. Funeral Ceremony will begin at 10 AM on Friday, May 28, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation with Baabiitaw officiating. Interment will be in the Woodland Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
To plant a tree in memory of 26 Gage Anthony Kruse, Onamia as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.