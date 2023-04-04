RHCCGala.jpg

Nicole Hawkinson (left) with Riverwood Foundation Director Katie Nelson at 2019 Derby-themed Gala.

 Photo provided

Riverwood Healthcare is hosting its annual Gala on Saturday, May 6, for the first time since 2019. This festive event with a “Derby” theme has changed from evening to afternoon with a start time of 2 p.m. at the Ripple Center in Aitkin.

Enjoy fabulous food, plus a specially brewed beer and bourbon for the occasion. There will be something for everyone, including games of chance, Kentucky Derby horse betting, and a horse racing theme game. Adding to the fun will be silent auction and live auctions.

