Riverwood Healthcare is hosting its annual Gala on Saturday, May 6, for the first time since 2019. This festive event with a “Derby” theme has changed from evening to afternoon with a start time of 2 p.m. at the Ripple Center in Aitkin.
Enjoy fabulous food, plus a specially brewed beer and bourbon for the occasion. There will be something for everyone, including games of chance, Kentucky Derby horse betting, and a horse racing theme game. Adding to the fun will be silent auction and live auctions.
Proceeds from the gala will support Riverwood’s surgery expansion and hybrid operating room. This room will offer advanced procedural space, combining a traditional operating room with an image guided interventional suite, allowing for highly complex, advanced surgical procedures in your backyard.
Tickets are $75 for individuals or $100 for a special reserved seat. A variety of sponsorship opportunities are available as well.
“With the gala now in its 16th year, we decided to change it up with an earlier time and a new location,” said Katie Nelson, Riverwood Foundation director. “The Derby theme and games are going to offer a lot of action-packed fun. It will be an outstanding opportunity to learn more about Riverwood, network, and enjoy excellent food and company.”
Nelson added: “If you are unable to attend the gala, please consider making a tax-deductible donation. Each year generous support from local businesses and individual donors plays a huge role in the success of this unique event.”
Attire is dressy casual with Derby hats for men and women optional. For tickets, sponsorship and donations inquiries, contact Riverwood Foundation at (218) 927-8286 or email peklund-fisher@rwhealth.org.
