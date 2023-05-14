The Mille Lacs Raiders baseball team found their first two wins of the season with a sweep of a double-header against East Central which included as five-inning, no-hitter turned in by Isle senior Jacob Gallion. Mille Lacs lost the other two games they played last week to Hinckley/Finlayson and Barnum, bringing their overall record to 2-8 heading into the second week of May.
Hinckley/Finlayson
“It was like a football score,” were the words Mille Lacs baseball coach Tyler Soderstrom used to describe his teams 17-14 loss to the Hinckley/Finlayson Jaguars on May 1. Three Mille Lacs pitchers gave up a total of 17 runs on 14 hits while walking 10. Meanwhile, the Jags pitching surrendered 14 runs on 11 hits, walked six but struck out 11.
Eric Pederson continued his hot streak at the plate going 4-5 with three RBI, followed by Sam Hebeisen with four RBI and Thomas Schleis who was 2-5 with two RBI.
Mille Lacs 0 6 0 2 3 0 3 14
Hinckley 1 7 1 3 2 3 -- 17
East Central
The Mille Lacs Raiders won their first game of the season in seven starts with a 19-6, five-inning, blowout win over the East Central Eagles on May 4. Creedon Spengler and Josiah Mueller combined to get the win on the mound giving up just four hits and striking out 10. The Raiders batters knocked out 16 hits including three by Sam Hebeisen (with four RBI), and two hits each off the bats of Eric Pederson, Jacob Gallion and Spengler. Carter Adickes had three RBI.
Mille Lacs 9 2 3 2 3 19
East Central 3 1 1 0 1 6
East Central
In the second game of the double-header against East Central, Mille Lacs senior Jacob Gallion threw a five-inning no-hitter, including 10 strike-outs and two walks, leading his team to a 19-0 rout. The Raiders had only eight hits, but Eagles pitching gave up 10 walks which helped the Raiders cause.
East Central 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mille Lacs 7 7 5 0 -- 19
Barnum
The non-conference Barnum Bombers handed home team Mille Lacs Raiders their eighth loss of the season in a six-inning, 10-0 shutout. Barnum pitching gave up just two Raiders hits and struck out 10 Mille Lacs batters.
