Raiders baseball - Jacob Gallion

Isle senior Jacob Gallion threw a five-inning no-hitter against East Central last week helping the Mille Lacs Raiders win their first  two games of the season. 

The Mille Lacs Raiders baseball team found their first two wins of the season with a sweep of a double-header against East Central which included as five-inning, no-hitter turned in by Isle senior Jacob Gallion. Mille Lacs lost the other two games they played last week to Hinckley/Finlayson and Barnum, bringing their overall record to 2-8 heading into the second week of May.

 

