Public hearings to amend two city ordinances was held during the regular meeting of Garrison City Council April 11.
With no public comment, the ordinances were passed and publication approved.
One ordinance amends Section 4.4 of Non-conforming Structures and Uses. The amendment removes redundant standards from the Garrison land Use and Subdivision Ordinance that can now be referenced in the Garrison Shoreland Management Ordinance which was adopted in July 2022.
The other establishes regulations and licensing requirements for short term rental properties in the City of Garrison Short-Term Rental Licensing Ordinance. The amendment adopts Crow Wing County’s provisions regarding short-term rentals.
The public hearings were led by Amanda Peterson, community development administrator with Sourcewell, an educational service cooperative with which the city contracts services.
At the regular meeting, questions were asked of two Crow Wing County deputies in attendance.
Mayor Loren Larson said he is concerned over the use of golf carts and four-wheelers in the city by youth between 10 and 12 and asked the deputies about guidelines for their use.
The deputies said the same rules apply to golf carts as the do to ATVs.
“They must be age 16 to cross the highway or with an adult,” said one deputy, “and wear a helmet and have a safety certificate.”
“It’s a matter of time before someone gets hurt,” said council member Aaron Eckhout.
The council concluded it could post state regulations at campgrounds and other properties where problems are occurring.
Fire chief Bruce Breun reported there were 16 fire calls in March. “It was a pretty good month – nothing burned,” he said.
Breun received permission to hire Lucas Zetah as a new firefighter, pending a background check; and hire Tanya Eckhout as a medical responder (with council member Eckhout abstaining).
In other business, a permit was approved for Country Stop, which operates a seasonal fruit and vegetable stand at the Y in Garrison. Larson noted that the annual Play Days is set for July 21-23 this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.