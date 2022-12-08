Access to the business district was the major concern of those present at the Nov. 30 open house meeting in Garrison.
About 70 residents and concerned citizens at the Garrison Community Center heard a presentation from staff of the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) District 3.
MnDOT presented preliminary concept plans for improvements along five miles of U.S. Hwy. 169 from south of Garrison at the Crow Wing County Road 26 intersection to Pike Avenue. The project cost estimate if $5 million and includes urban updates in Garrison. Final design will be completed in 2024 with work scheduled to begin in 2025.
In the city of Garrison, the plans are to reconstruct Hwy. 169 from the McDonald’s entrance through the Hwy. 18/Hwy. 169 intersection; construct a single lane roundabout at the Hwy. 18/Hwy. 169 intersection; install new storm sewer to improve drainage; update or add sidewalk and pedestrian crossings; and upgrade lighting. North and south of Garrison, plans are to resurface the road; add a left turn lane at Co. Rd. 26; and replace or repair culverts.
“There is a high crash rate at Garrison,” said Eric Schiller, MnDOT project development manager, who led the meeting.
A couple other issues in Garrison, according to Schiller, are walkability and bikeability, challenging left turns and high vehicle speeds.
Under consideration for all plans is the historical significance of the Garrison concourse and the St. Alban’s Bay culvert which both were built between 1935 and 1941. A study is in progress to identify rehab options for the St. Alban’s Bay culvert. Schiller said the traffic staging during construction has not yet been developed.
Following the presentation, the audience was invited to ask questions.
“We need to know how we access our community?” asked one.
The roundabout concept plan has three inlet/outlets and did not include an exit for the business district. Schiller said that a business entrance was added on Hwy. 18. Some audience members said that would not work for trucks making deliveries and was not convenient for travelers through Garrison to get to businesses.
In an interview Dec. 1, Schiller had this to say: “We appreciate and are considering all the feedback we received and continue to work for a design that balances business access concerns with the safety and operational needs identified with the project. Our design team looks forward to continuing to work with the city of Garrison on the proposed improvements.”
A citizen comment was submitted Dec. 1 from Matt Steele: I could see my family stopping in Garrison more if this project moves forward. It helps change downtown Garrison from a place to drive through into a place to go to. I look forward to having a safer and more pleasant way to walk across Hwy. 169 between downtown and the lakefront.
Roundabouts
A study of 23 intersections converted to roundabouts showed a decrease in total crashes by 39%, a decrease in injury crashes of 76%, and a dramatic 89% decrease in fatal crashes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.