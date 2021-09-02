A bear was spotted at the Lorri Vickerman residence in Garrison 1.5 miles west of 169 and about 3 miles south of Garrison. This guy hung around about 20 minutes or so, said Vickerman and left when her husband stepped into the yard.
About two weeks ago, another bear visited the Vickermans as well. That one ran away when Vickerman and her dog came out into the yard.
