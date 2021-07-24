The city of Garrison has begun exploring additional police patrol options.
At the July 13 city council meeting, Mayor Loren Larson brought the possibility to the council at the end of the meeting, seeking feedback.
Currently, the city is patrolled by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s department.
“That’s the only presence of law enforcement we have,” Larson said.
There are no firm plans at this time. Larson and the council, however, agreed it would be a good idea to see what was available.
Larson said the biggest concerns are traffic on Hwys. 169 and 18, as well as potential drug activity. He said the city would like to have an additional 20-25 hours a week of patrolling, and the city is looking for alternative sources to fund it.
“At this point, we’re just looking into what we could possibly get,” Larson said. “We’ll see what we can budget for the city and we’ll go from there.”
In other news from the meeting:
• The Garrison Fire Department reported 34 calls in the month of June and had already registered 20 calls as of July 13 for the month.
Of those June calls, 20 were EMS calls and eight were fires.
In addition, the Garrison Firemen’s Relief Association made two donations totaling $23,000 to the Fire Department Equipment Savings Fund. The department also received a $5,000 donation from the Andrew F. Kokesh VFW Post 1816 to purchase AEDs.
Finally, Louis Aspinwall was approved as a new firefighter.
• The council discussed and agreed that it was worthwhile to hold the “community night out” event.
The city has $500 budgeted for the event, which is set for Aug. 3.
• The council also approved the annual mower and deck trade-in, which rose in cost from $1,300 to $1,800.
The increase was one the city was told should have been applied over the last five years but is just being started now.
