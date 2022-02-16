A vacant seat on the council and a feasibility study were main topics at the Feb. 8 meeting of the Garrison City Council.
The late Bill Stimic’s term on the council would have expired in November. The council may appoint a new member or wait until the fall election to let voters decide. In the meantime, interested Garrison residents may submit a letter of interest listing qualifications for the position to the city hall.
WidsethSmithNolting is conducting a feasibility study on the possibility of combining all the city offices – administration, fire hall and maintenance.
“The budget numbers were a terrible shock,” said Mayor Loren Larson.
Council member, Suzanne Foster, said she also is concerned about the costs of combining the offices, with Larson added that grant funds are being sought.
Larson said the DNR expressed interest in the current city offices building but that a market study should be done.
In his fire department report, Fire Chief Bruce Breun said there were 22 calls in January – 15 medical, two fires, four cancellations and one motor vehicle crash.
Breun noted the death of a long-time firefighter and one-time assistant fire chief, Ed Pelarski.
Other business
- The council approved a permit for a Wild & Free raffle on July 17. Dr. Debbie Bernie of Wild & Free was present to request the permit. She said the wildlife rehabilitation organization took in more than 1,050 animals in 2021, the most ever
- An agreement was approved with Peoples Security for an alarm system this year at a cost of $263.
- The time of the next regular council meeting was changed from 5:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., March 8, because of township elections being held in the city offices.
