A favorable 2022 audit report was presented to the Garrison City Council at its regular meeting Feb. 14.
Mary Reedy, CliftonLarsonAllen LLP, reviewed the highlights for the year ending Dec. 31.
Reedy said there were no adjustments needed with just a couple of funds that should be monitored. She noted the general fund had an increase of about $62,500; road and bridge had a decrease of about $9,800; the fire fund had an increase of about $89,600 and debt service had a decrease of about $12,800.
Reedy said the city should continue to levy 105% for debt service to cover any delinquencies and monitor the fund.
Fire department
Fire Chief Bruce Breun said there were 22 calls in January – 15 EMS, three fires, one crash, two gas leaks and one cancellation.
“We’re trying to hire firefighters,” he said.
Breun asked the council if the fire department could offer a finder’s fee to any current firefighter who brings in a recruit that is able to pass the Firefighter 1 and EMS courses. The council agreed, with Council Member Aaron Eckhout abstaining.
The council passed a resolution, with Eckhout again abstaining, accepting a $6,000 donation and an $8,000 donation from the Firemen’s Relief Association to go into the fire department equipment fund.
Breun received the OK to hire Carla Zupko as a new medical responder pending a background check.
Other business
The council approved the annual agreement with People’s Security to pay $263 for the alarm system.
With Councilmember Darlene Stigen abstaining, the council voted to remove former Councilmember Kristi Risnes’ name from signature cards at Deerwood Bank. The new signature cards will have Stigen’s name.
Mayor Loren Larson reported that the city’s Winter Bash will be held the first weekend in March, featuring vintage snowmobile races and kids’ races.
