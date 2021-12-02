Garrison Fire and Rescue was able to persuade Santa to come to Garrison for a fire truck ride to see area children on Saturday, Dec. 18 starting at noon.
People living within 15 minutes of the fire station (2714 Central St., Garrison), can send an address and number of children to see to the inbox on the Garrison Fire and Rescue Facebook page. Include the names and ages of the children when sending the message. For people in the area but over 15 minutes away, a meeting spot within 15 minutes can be coordinated.
The day of the event, a message will be sent back when Santa is on the way. Santa will remain in the fire truck with the window down and kids can talk to him from outside. Santa welcomes Christmas lists if kids would like to share them and pictures can be taken of kids standing next to the truck. Santa’s elves will also have a little something for the children.
As always, if the department receives an emergency call, the event may be delayed or canceled with little notice.
If people would like to donate toys/treats to the event, there are donation boxes at Dollar General and Malmo Market. For further questions, message on Facebook.
