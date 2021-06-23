Garrison Fire Fest was held on June 19 at Jake Regan Park in Garrison. The event showcased vendor booths, a silent auction, kids safe house and activities, cocktails and beer for purchase, softball and bean bag tournament, pig roast provided by Green Lantern Bar & Grill, and a street dance. It was a free event with all proceeds from sales going to Garrison Fire & Rescue Relief Association.
