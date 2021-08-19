It’s been a busy summer for the Garrison Fire Department – and it couldn’t have been more evident than at National Night Out Aug. 3.
While Garrison Mayor Loren Larson said about 90-100 people came out for the event – which featured a cookout at the fire department – it also happened to be a busy night for the fire department.
That day, the Garrison Fire Department had seven calls – one during the event and others delaying the start of the cookout.
Garrison Fire Chief Bruce Breun said that the start of August had already seen the fire department respond to 19 calls after responding to 43 in the month of July.
“I can’t explain it, but we’re very, very busy,” Breun said. After National Night Out, the department went three days without a single call, but then had a day with another seven calls.
Breun and the council began discussions about what should be done with the fire department building, which is beginning to show its age. All parties agreed that research needs to be done on potential renovations.
In other news, the council approved a total of $83,354 in expenses for July. The majority of that amount came from a roughly $57,000 bill from Anderson Brothers for street repair work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.