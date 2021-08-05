The Garrison Bay Lake Area Lions, with cooperation from the Garrison Commercial Club, sponsored a Community Assessment Request/Environmental Lions Service Project.
The objective is to promote Garrison’s Main Street shops and increase visibility from passing Hwy. 169 traffic.
The Garrison/Bay Lake Area Lions were responsible for installation and maintenance of the beautification items, and the Commercial Club contributed a generous donation. Pictured above is Rose Puckett, Cookie and Terry Knopik, with Karen Radatz above left.
