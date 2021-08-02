A Garrison man, Brian Peter McQuillan, 70, has been charged with two felony counts of criminal vehicular operation with substantial bodily harm, a DWI for refusing to submit to a chemical test, for a single vehicle crash that occurred on July 2 near Garrison.
According to the criminal complaint:
On July 2, a Mille Lacs County sheriff’s office deputy responded to a single vehicle crash in the area of Hwy. 169 and 460th Street near Garrison. Dispatch stated that the occupants had fled the crash prior to the officer’s arrival and that a female had blood on her face.
Upon arrival, the deputy observed an unoccupied white SUV sitting across the northbound lane. The passenger side of the vehicle’s windshield was smashed with glass bulging forward and a chunk of brown hair in the cracks of the glass. Blood was also observed on the passenger side seat and door of the vehicle.
Mille Lacs tribal police checked the address of the registered owner and observed blood inside the house along with items with blood on them in the yard. Multiple attempts were made to call the occupants to the door. Inside, they could hear a female voice yelling. The Mille Lacs County deputy then forced entry of the residence for a welfare check believing they could be in need of medical treatment.
Upon making entry, the deputy observed a female who had hair missing from her scalp and blood on her face. McQuillan was found hiding in the kitchen with a strong smell of alcohol coming from his person, bloodshot and watery eyes, and slurred speech. McQuillan was transported to the hospital in Onamia and refused a blood test to check for the presence of drugs and alcohol.
The two felony charges of criminal vehicular operation with substantial bodily harm each come with a maximum prison sentence of five years and/or a $10,000 fine. In addition to the felony charges, McQuillan has been charged with gross misdemeanors of DWI for refusing to submit to a chemical test, failure to notify police of personal injury, driving after cancellation, and DWI for operating a motor vehicle under influence of alcohol.
