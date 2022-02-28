On February 9, 2022, in the County of Mille Lacs, Minnesota, Tony Lester Rieschl is charged with selling one or more mixtures of a total weight of 17 grams or more containing methamphetamine and possessed a total weight of 25 grams or more containing methamphetamine, a schedule II controlled substance.
According to the complaint:
Drug Investigator Clayton Barg of the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, in his capacity on the Lakes Area Drug Investigative Division (LADID), along with representatives from multiple other agencies, executed a search warrant at 47391 Gone Golfin Road in Garrison, Mille Lacs County which is the residence of Tony Lester Rieschl and another woman, who is the homeowner.
After knocking and announcing, officers made entry into the home. Rieschl exited his bedroom and was detained. The woman exited hers; she was also detained. No one else was located in the home or on the property.
Inside Rieschl’s bedroom, which Rieschl confirmed was his, and within an adjoining room, officers located $1,667 in U.S. currency, multiple digital scales that field tested positive for methamphetamine, notepads containing drug notes and locations where methamphetamine was stashed throughout the bedroom and adjoining room.
Numerous items of drug paraphernalia, numerous used plastic baggies containing methamphetamine residue, approximately 47.3 grams of methamphetamine packaged in several smaller baggies located throughout the bedroom and adjoining room appearing packaged for sale, numerous unused small plastic baggies commonly used for distribution of controlled substances.
In a Mirandized statement, Rieschl admitted being a daily user of methamphetamine and further admitted selling the product. Maximum Sentence for felony count one: 30 years or $1,000,000 fine, or both. Maximum Sentence for felony count two: 25 years or $500,000 fine, or both.
