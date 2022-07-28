Showcased during the Garrison Days parade were grand marshals Orrin and Joan Tutt.
Wouldn’t miss the show
A family of four from Duluth showed up on the streets of Garrison at 11 a.m., Saturday morning, in pouring rain to view the Garrison Days Parade.
This smiling couple were found pulling the “Bobbers Resort” float in the Garrison Parade.
1,000 ears of corn-on-the-cob were given out free to patrons of Garrison Days last weekend.
Heading into the Dog Days of August, the small town of Garrison on the northwest banks of Mille Lacs Lake came alive again with the Garrison Play Days Celebration.
Among the favorite activities of this annual summer event are the Saturday parade, the 1,000 ears of free corn-on-the-cob issued to patrons of festival, the many children’s and grown-up games.
All the Saturday events, including the parade, went on as planned despite late-morning rain.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
