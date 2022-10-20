A regular Garrison City Council meeting held on Oct. 11 included application approvals, fire department updates, a recess for a public hearing and plenty of public comments.
Applications approved by the council that evening included the final plat of Garrison Bay, amending the conditional use permit application of Garrison Creek Homes Development, the Garrison Bay vegetation plan and rezoning approximately 40 acres from residential to commercial. Also approved was a change in an ordinance to raise commercial building height limits from 25 feet to 40 feet.
Road width changes will be addressed at the next city council meeting, narrowing some right of ways from 150 feet to 100 feet.
Rezoning
Some audience members received a letter notifying them that approximately 40 acres near their properties were set to be rezoned.
“So the 35 acres in question is going to be what?” asked meeting attendee Kevin McLaughlin. “Homes,” replied development owner Joe Swanson.
“Why is it commercial then?” asked McLaughin. Swanson’s reply explained that it would be a Planned Unit Development (PUD), which is usually a homeowners associations (HOA) type community of homes and/or town homes.
Mayor Loren Larson noted, “It went through the proper channels to have planning and zoning review it,” before it was approved. Another audience member asked if there was any way to stop the development. Amanda Peterson of planning and zoning replied, “You’re coming here and talking to the right people to voice your opinions about it.”
“Right now, the only revenue that the city of Garrison has (is) real estate taxes and liquor licenses… It’s going to bring more tax revenue to the city, so that maybe we can do some other things. Maybe we can get some law enforcement here,” noted Larson. “Right now, we can’t afford anything.”
Swanson was not able to give an exact detail of the number of houses that would be built. However, he noted, “25% of the land has to be natural area, 50% of it overall will be open space.”
Fire dept. update
Garrison Fire Chief Clay Crowther gave the council an update about September fire department calls. With 30 calls total, 21 were for EMS, five alarm calls, three fire calls and one accident. The council acknowledged and accepted a grant from Compeer Financial for new equipment for the fire department and Clay will move forward with the purchases.
Other business
Bond coverage was increased from $100,000 to $120,000 by the council with the recommendation of the auditor.
