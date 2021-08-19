A wild fire has consumed much of the attention of the Garrison Fire Department over the weekend and into Monday. Fire Chief Bruce Bruen said the fire consumed about 26 acres and was located in a swamp and wooded area at the corner of Hwy. 169 and county road 26. He is unsure of the cause and said the fire is now a pete moss fire and is contained.
Garrison wild fire
