Ana Lise Aune, 36, of Garrison was charged with 3rd degree narcotics sales and 5th degree possession of drugs.
According to the complaint:
On June 11, 2022, a Mille Lacs Tribal Police Officer was dispatched to the Grand Casino in Vineland on the report of a female nodding off in the drivers seat of a vehicle where a young child was present in the back seat.
Upon arrival the officer observed the vehicle sitting in front of the entrance with an adult female who appeared to be sleeping.
The child in the back seat appeared to be five or six years old. The female woke when the officer knocked on the window and identified herself as Aune. The child was also identified as hers.
The officer then observed drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and initiated a search. The officer located multiple hypodermic needles, two snort tubes and multiple paper bindles in a small green clear container.
Aune stated the bindles were full and the vehicle was hers. Based on the officer’s experience, these bindles were for sale. Aune was subsequently arrested.
Aune provided a statement and stated there were approximately 18 bindles that contained a heroin/fentanyl mixture. She then refused to answer any more questions and was transported to the Mile Lacs County jail without incident.
The officer counted 19 bindles in total and confirmed each bindle contained some sort of substance inside. The substance field tested positive for fentanyl. The total weight was 5.44 grams.
Aune has a prior felony conviction for fifth degree possession.
If convicted, the felony charge of 3rd degree narcotics sales carries a maximum sentence of 20 years and/or a $250,000 fine. The felony charge of fifth degree drug possession carries a maximum sentence of five years and/or a $10,000 fine.
