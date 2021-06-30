Gerald “Jake” Bandemer, age 82, of Lester Prairie, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson.
Funeral Service will be Thursday, July 1st, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Prairie Community Church in Lester Prairie with interment in the Lester Prairie City Cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 4-7 p.m. at Prairie Community Church in Lester Prairie. Visitation will continue on Thursday from 9-10 a.m., one hour prior to the service, at the church.
Arrangements are with the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Lester Prairie.
