Gerald “Jake” William Bandemer was born on April 18, 1939, in Glencoe, Minnesota. He was the son of Edwin and Katherine (Hoernemann) Bandemer. Jake was baptized as an infant on May 18, 1939 at Friedens County Line Church in Norwood Young America, Minnesota, and later was confirmed in his faith as a youth on March 29, 1953 at Friedens County Line Church in Norwood Young America, Minnesota. Jake’s first seven years of schooling was completed at country school District #48, completing his education in Lester Prairie, Minnesota, graduating with the Lester Prairie High School Class of 1957.
Jake enlisted in the Minnesota Army National Guard on August 19, 1957 and served two tours as a combat engineer squad leader with Company C, 682nd Engineer Battalion earning a Marksmanship Badge and attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant by the time of his honorable discharge on August 18, 1962.
In 1962, Jake was united in marriage to Delores Boike. Their marriage was blessed with two daughters and two sons, Susan, Nancy, Troy and Aaron. Jake and Delores shared 30 years together and later divorced.
Jake worked for Schwartz Manufacturing in Lester Prairie for 29 years. After leaving Schwartz Manufacturing he worked as a shift supervisor in conference services for IDS for 11 years until he retired in 2001. In 2001, he started Jake’s Limo Service and had his limousine business until 2013. Jake held various part time jobs over the years which included working at Lester’s Inc., Wood Fab, Rite-Way Manufacturing, the City of Lester Prairie and Indoor Boat Storage. From time to time you would also see Jake behind the wheel of a Litzau Excavating Truck. Jake was considered to be a “handy” man and he would gladly assist family and friends with various projects. Health issues forced him to officially retire in 2016.
Jake served on the Lester Prairie Fire Department from 1966-1984. He served on the Lester Prairie City Council from 1981-1986. During his working years he served on numerous Union boards. He was a member of Prairie Community Church in Lester Prairie.
Jake enjoyed playing cards and loved that he could share this with his children by teaching them the game of Cribbage. In later years he loved playing the card game Skat. He played baseball in his earlier years and later enjoyed playing softball and bowling. Jake was an avid fisherman and took his children on numerous day long fishing trips. He was very proud of the cabin he built on Lake Mille Lacs and enjoyed fishing for walleye when he was there. Jake and Audrey were active members of the Polka Club from 2004-present and hosted 10 years of Music Fest with 5 years of the New Year’s Eve dances at Pla-Mor Ballroom. Jake and Audrey were crowned Polka King and Queen in 2007-2008. They attended numerous Polka Fests and dances in Minnesota and surrounding states. Jake held various positions on the Polka board. He also treasured the time spent with his friends and relatives.
When Jake needed assistance with his daily care, he became a resident of Harmony River Living Center on March 6, 2020. Jake passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, Minnesota, at the age of 82.
Blessed be his memory.
Jake is survived by his:
Significant Other of 26 years, Audrey Litzau of Lester Prairie, MN; Children, Susan Hoese of Anoka, MN, Nancy Buckholtz and her husband, Scott, of Elk River, MN, Troy Bandemer and his special friend, Gina of Wichita, KS, Aaron Bandemer and his wife, Sam, of Kalispell, MT; Audrey’s Children, Darian Litzau and his wife, Denise of Lester Prairie, MN, Darlene Schmidt and her husband, Brett of Glencoe, MN, Duane Litzau and his wife, Angie of Lester Prairie, MN, Diane Litzau and her special friend, Nina of Coon Rapids, MN; 14 Grandchildren and 4 Great-Grandchildren.
Jake is preceded in death by his Parents, Edwin and Katherine Bandemer; his Grandparents, William and Gertrude Hoernemann and William and Ida Bandemer; Daughter-in-law, Denise Bandemer and Great-granddaughter, Savannah Maria Litzau.
Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Lester Prairie. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com
