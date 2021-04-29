Anglers looking to get fishing questions answered can find answers at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ fishing page at mndnr.gov/fishing. The page answers questions like: What species can I fish for? What kind of bait is legal? What kind of fish can I keep? It also is a mobile-friendly destination for information on when, where and how to fish. Users will find a link to LakeFinder, which provides maps and detailed information on lakes throughout the state, and the new StreamFinder tool that provides a description, species list, regulations and access information for trout streams throughout Minnesota. The DNR fishing page also includes an online version of Minnesota fishing regulations plus an online version of the 2021 Minnesota Fishing Regulations booklet, which is available in print anywhere DNR licenses are sold.
Boaters: renew your watercraft registration early, use online renewal
Boaters, remember to give yourself enough time to renew your watercraft registration if it has expired. As a result of COVID-19 and an increase in volume, the DNR License Center currently is taking up to nine weeks to process mail-in boat registration renewals. Additional staff have been pulled in to process renewals and help with the backlog.
To avoid the wait, the DNR is encouraging boaters to renew boat registrations online or at a local deputy registrar’s office rather than by mail. If you renew online, you can print out the confirmation page to use as your temporary permit. To renew online, visit the DNR’s online license sales web page.
