Minnesotans now have until May 3, 2023, to be REAL ID ready, but many will decide whether to apply for a REAL ID or enhanced driver’s license or ID (EDL/EID) when they renew their driver’s license or ID card in the coming months.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services division (DPS-DVS) encourages Minnesotans to take advantage of online tools at drive.mn.gov to help with the decision-making and application process.
• Use the online Help Me Choose tool to select the best license or ID type for their needs.
• Pre-apply online to save time during the office visit.
• Those who choose to apply for a REAL ID or EDL/EID now have the option to submit their required documents online for pre-verification before they visit an office.
