Giant muskie!
16-year-old Noah Jacobson caught his personal best muskie at 54 inches long from Lake Vermilion last month beating his previous best of 50 inches from Lake of the Woods when he was just 8-years- old.
Giant muskie!
16-year-old Noah Jacobson caught his personal best muskie at 54 inches long from Lake Vermilion last month beating his previous best of 50 inches from Lake of the Woods when he was just 8-years- old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.