The Mille Lacs girls basketball team’s overall record fell to 5-16 with two losses last week.
The Raiders have just five regular-season games remaining before post-season.
Bertha-Hewitt
“This was a tough loss for us,” were the words Mille Lacs Raiders girls basketball coach Alicia Hannan spoke following her team’s 48-39 loss to the Bertha-Hewitt Bears on Feb. 8.
As has happened so many times in losses for the Raiders this season, turnovers did them in, and it especially hurt when those miscues were against a team that entered the contest with an overall record of 0-16 and it was against a team in the Raiders’ section.
The Bears put up five more field goals than the Raiders, at beat their guests despite going 6-18 from the free-throw line.
Isle sophomore Katlyn Schoeck was the only Mille Lacs player in double figures with 12 points.
The Mille Lacs Raiders took on the Hinckley/Finlayson Jaguars on Feb. 11, and lost in a close battle, 58-53.
Summing up the game, Raiders’ coach Alicia Hannan said, “Well, we played our best game of the year tonight but couldn’t quite finish it. We missed 14 free throws and made only five while Hinckley was 11-16 from the line and that was the difference between winning and losing. “
Hannan added, “Katlyn Schoeck had five 3-pointers in the first half, and finished with 19 points. Gabby Perkio had her best game of the year, scoring 13 and did a great job for us around the bucket tonight. And, Aiyanna Mitchell made some big steals down the stretch, scoring nine points and our younger girls had good minutes off the bench.”
Hannan said her girls did a great job breaking the press, which was something the team have struggled with in the past.
The Raiders were up by one point late in the game before the Jags hit a 3-pointer to retake the lead.
Mille Lacs had a shot to win near the end, but missed and they also missed a few free throws down the stretch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.