Liz Schlies, Abby Skogen

Proud winners

Abby Skogen, eighth grader from Isle Junior High, and Liz Schleis, ninth-grader from Onamia High, proudly posed with their first-place blue ribbons they earned at the Early Bird Cross-Country meet at Milaca last week.  

 Photo by Bob Statz

Monday, Aug. 29, the small Raider cross-country team of four runners traveled to Milaca for their first meet of the season. Again this season, because of lack of numbers, the Raiders will not be fielding a varsity girls cross-country team.

What they lacked in numbers they made up for in success in their opening meet of the season. Eighth graders Abby Skogen and new comer Kylie Lorentz started the day out in the Junior High race. Skogen led for most of the 2000-m race, but found herself in a battle for first place. With 100 meters left in the race, Skogen was in second place. She made her move at the race’s end and edged out the first runner by one-tenth of a second. It was so close they had to take another look at the finish to determine the winner. “I was extremely impressed by Abby’s drive,” said coach Jeff Walz. “She really wanted to win the race, and it took a gutsy effort on her part to make that happen.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.