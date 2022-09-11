Abby Skogen, eighth grader from Isle Junior High, and Liz Schleis, ninth-grader from Onamia High, proudly posed with their first-place blue ribbons they earned at the Early Bird Cross-Country meet at Milaca last week.
Monday, Aug. 29, the small Raider cross-country team of four runners traveled to Milaca for their first meet of the season. Again this season, because of lack of numbers, the Raiders will not be fielding a varsity girls cross-country team.
What they lacked in numbers they made up for in success in their opening meet of the season. Eighth graders Abby Skogen and new comer Kylie Lorentz started the day out in the Junior High race. Skogen led for most of the 2000-m race, but found herself in a battle for first place. With 100 meters left in the race, Skogen was in second place. She made her move at the race’s end and edged out the first runner by one-tenth of a second. It was so close they had to take another look at the finish to determine the winner. “I was extremely impressed by Abby’s drive,” said coach Jeff Walz. “She really wanted to win the race, and it took a gutsy effort on her part to make that happen.”
Kylie Lorentz ran her first race of her career, finishing 29th.
In the Junior Varsity race, the Schleis sisters, June and Liz, were inspired by Skogen’s effort.
Freshman Liz Schleis started out in the lead and stayed there the entire 5K or 3.1 miles. She increased her lead throughout winning by a minute, which is a long period of time in cross-country running.
Sophomore June Schleis ran a great race for not having run last year and never running a 5K. She finished an impressive eighth overall.
“I really enjoyed watching both athletes run,” Walz said. “Liz was incredible in her first 5K, she is working really hard in practice and on her own and it is paying off. June’s last race was two years ago at the junior high level, so I was hoping she would break 30 minutes and she crushed that by running a 28:57. Both Schleis girls set personal bests (PRs) in that race.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
