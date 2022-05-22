Svea Carlson
Photo by Bob Statz

Crosby/Ironon 

The Mille Lacs Raiders girls track team competed in an eight-team track meet hosted by Crosby/Ironton High School on May 6. The Raiders placed fourth. Top individuals at that meet included:

100 Meter Hurdles: Katie Rocholl - 2nd place; June Schleis - 12th place

One mile Run (Ranger Run): Molly Saboo - 3rd place; Liz Schleis - 8th place

300 Hurdles: June Schleis - 12th place

800 meter run: Molly Saboo - 6th place; Liz Schleis - 11th place

High Jump: Katie Rocholl - 3rd place

Long Jump: Katie Rocholl - 5th place

Discus: Olivia Gray - 1st place; Abby Biniek - 6th place

Shot Put: Abby Biniek - 2nd place;Olivia Gray - 3rd place 

East Central 

The Mille Lacs Raiders girls track team took part in the East Central Invitational on May 10 and finished sixth among the eight teams in the field. Top individual results are listed below:

100-m hurdles: Katie Rocholl - 2nd place

800-meter run: Molly Saboo - 2nd place

Shot Put: Abby Biniek - 3rd place

Discus: Abby Biniek - 2nd place

Long Jump: Katie Rocholl - 4th place

Pole Vault: Svea Carlson - 2nd place

High Jump: Svea Carlson - 2nd place

Katie Rocholl - 3rd place

 

 

