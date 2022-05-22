Crosby/Ironon
The Mille Lacs Raiders girls track team competed in an eight-team track meet hosted by Crosby/Ironton High School on May 6. The Raiders placed fourth. Top individuals at that meet included:
100 Meter Hurdles: Katie Rocholl - 2nd place; June Schleis - 12th place
One mile Run (Ranger Run): Molly Saboo - 3rd place; Liz Schleis - 8th place
300 Hurdles: June Schleis - 12th place
800 meter run: Molly Saboo - 6th place; Liz Schleis - 11th place
High Jump: Katie Rocholl - 3rd place
Long Jump: Katie Rocholl - 5th place
Discus: Olivia Gray - 1st place; Abby Biniek - 6th place
Shot Put: Abby Biniek - 2nd place;Olivia Gray - 3rd place
East Central
The Mille Lacs Raiders girls track team took part in the East Central Invitational on May 10 and finished sixth among the eight teams in the field. Top individual results are listed below:
100-m hurdles: Katie Rocholl - 2nd place
800-meter run: Molly Saboo - 2nd place
Shot Put: Abby Biniek - 3rd place
Discus: Abby Biniek - 2nd place
Long Jump: Katie Rocholl - 4th place
Pole Vault: Svea Carlson - 2nd place
High Jump: Svea Carlson - 2nd place
Katie Rocholl - 3rd place
