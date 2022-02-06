“This was a much-needed win for our girls,” said Mille Lacs Raiders girls baskeetball coach Alicia Hannan following her team’s 60-43 win over the hapless East Central Eagles on Jan. 27. 

The win was the first for the Mille Lacs girls team since a few days before the Christmas break, and left the Raiders with an overall record of 4-12 as they prepared to enter February.

Hannan credited her teams win teir their ability to get the ball inside on offense as well as being able to score from outside. 

The Raiders also did well on defense with the girls coming up with numerous steals leading to layup and possession changes.

Katlyn Schoeck, Aiyanna Mitchel and Celleia Simmons-Merril accounted for 36 of the Raiders points. The team was also 10-14 from the free-throw line. 

East Central       21   22      43   

Mille Lacs        34   26      60

Scoring: Schoeck 13, Mitchell 12, Simmon-Merrill 11, Rogers 8, Perkio 8, Orazem 8.

 

 

