Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Blood transfusions are a vital step in the life-saving process for many people. These recipients can be a variety of people ranging from incidents such as serious injuries (such as a car crash, burns), surgeries, child birth, anemia, blood disorders, cancer treatments, and many others.
Do you have one hour of time to give up to possibly help save three other lives? The blood donation process isn’t as scary or difficult as most think. Many people consider themselves unable to donate blood due to their own health concerns, medications they’re taking, vaccine status, recent travel, or other, but in fact, many of those things do not limit the ability to donate. When in doubt, reach out to your local blood drive and get screened with a few simple questions.
Curious about the donation process? Here’s the steps and what to expect:
Step one - Register for your donation time slot. You’ll also have a few screening questions for eligibility at this time.
Step two - Arrive at your slotted time and check in. Bring an ID, and a list of any over-the-counter and prescription medications you’re taking. Don’t forget to wear a short sleeve shirt, or sleeves that easily roll up above the elbow.
Step three - Answer some basic health history questions and undergo a mini-physical. You will have your temperature taken, pulse, blood pressure, and a simple finger stick to test your hemoglobin levels.
Step four - Time to donate. The actual process takes just eight to 10 minutes.
Step five - Recovery. You’ll be asked to wait around 10-15 minutes while you enjoy a snack and beverage.
Step six - Satisfaction. You just helped save a life!
When you donate blood, only about one pint of blood is collected. The average adult has approximately ten pints of blood, and after donating, your body makes new blood to replenish what is lost. If you drink enough liquids, your body will replace lost fluids within a few hours. It will take a few days to replace all of your red and white blood cells.
If you’re interested in helping save the lives of others through blood donation, you have an opportunity through the upcoming blood drive hosted by Mille Lacs Health System on Friday, January 6th from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.. It will be located on the MLHS campus in Onamia at the Holy Cross Center. To schedule your appointment visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter Sponsor Code: Mille Lacs, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.