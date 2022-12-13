517255421

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Blood transfusions are a vital step in the life-saving process for many people. These recipients can be a variety of people ranging from incidents such as serious injuries (such as a car crash, burns), surgeries, child birth, anemia, blood disorders, cancer treatments, and many others.

Do you have one hour of time to give up to possibly help save three other lives? The blood donation process isn’t as scary or difficult as most think. Many people consider themselves unable to donate blood due to their own health concerns, medications they’re taking, vaccine status, recent travel, or other, but in fact, many of those things do not limit the ability to donate. When in doubt, reach out to your local blood drive and get screened with a few simple questions.

