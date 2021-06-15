Riverwood Healthcare Center and Foundation is excited to announce that the 2021 Golf Charity Event presented by Kraus-Anderson Construction Company will look like the event local people know and love.
Gather with family or friends for the 18-hole tournament July 16 at the picturesque Minnesota National Golf Course in McGregor.
Proceeds from this year’s event will support Riverwood’s Infusion Center to help replace and upgrade treatment chairs and bring comfort to patients when they need it most, while undergoing multiple or lengthy treatments for cancer, autoimmune diseases and a variety of other conditions.
At Minnesota National you will be surrounded by abundant wildlife and beauty native to Northern Minnesota. Carved out of the Northern Minnesota woods, each hole has meticulously maintained fairways, tees and greens, and Ohio white sand bunkers. Each hole will give you the feel as if you are out on the course alone. The course is located at 23247 480th Street in McGregor.
The event will feature registration at 10 a.m., lunch at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start for the tournament at 12 p.m. A light dinner will be served following the golf tournament.
“This is an opportunity to support a cause you care about while pursuing a sport you enjoy and socializing with friends,” says Katie Nelson, Riverwood Foundation director. “We are thrilled to have people coming together again for the 2021 event at Minnesota National. The funds raised support a cause that touches the lives of so many. We hope to see you on the course.”
To access the golf event invitation flyer go to https://riverwoodhealthcare.org/golf-charity-event/
The Foundation is still seeking event sponsors. For more information on sponsor opportunities or to register for the event, call (218) 927-8286 or email PEklund-Fisher@rwhealth.org
For anyone who cannot attend the golf event, donations to support the Infusion Center at Riverwood are welcome. Mail checks to Riverwood Foundation, 200 Bunker Hill Drive, Aitkin, MN 56431.
