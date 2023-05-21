rds golf team 2023.jpg

Mille Lacs Boys Golf Team - 2023

Back Row, L - R: Coach Travis Turgeon, Jayden Nayquonabe, Jeff Stein, Jacob Schoeck, Marshall Freiberg-LaSart, Nate Olson and Coach Dave Osterman. Front: Aidan Johnson and Adam Cotter. Not pictured: Tyler Bottema.

 Photo by picture day pro

The storylines with regard to the Mille Lacs Raiders girls and boys golf teams during the past three seasons, have been this: dealing with the pandemic, dealing with short seasons because of poor weather conditions and lack of enough players to field complete golf teams. 

The pandemic virtually shut down interscholastic spring sports three years ago, which turned out to hurt Onamia and Isle seniors who were looking forward to competing in track, golf, softball and baseball for one last time before graduation. 

