Back Row, L - R: Coach Travis Turgeon, Jayden Nayquonabe, Jeff Stein, Jacob Schoeck, Marshall Freiberg-LaSart, Nate Olson and Coach Dave Osterman. Front: Aidan Johnson and Adam Cotter. Not pictured: Tyler Bottema.
The storylines with regard to the Mille Lacs Raiders girls and boys golf teams during the past three seasons, have been this: dealing with the pandemic, dealing with short seasons because of poor weather conditions and lack of enough players to field complete golf teams.
The pandemic virtually shut down interscholastic spring sports three years ago, which turned out to hurt Onamia and Isle seniors who were looking forward to competing in track, golf, softball and baseball for one last time before graduation.
To add insult to injury, the past two springs, elongated winters have cut the golf seasons in half.
And the lack of numbers going out for the sport in the recent past has led to the Raiders fielding only individuals, and no complete teams, at their conference and section meets. And this season, there are no girls out for the sport.
This season, the Raiders have eight boys on their varsity roster grades 8-12, including just one senior, one junior and one sophomore with only a few seeing varsity action last spring.
It was head golf coach Travis Turgeon’s hope he could find at least four boys to field a varsity team by season’s end, and he had these young men from which to pick by mid-season: senior Tyler Bottema, junior Marshall Freiberg-LaSart, 10th-grader Adam Cotter, ninth graders Jeff Stein, Jacob Schoeck and Aidan Johnson, along with eighth-grader Nate Olson.
To Turgeon’s surprise, each of the five boys he sent out to play in the first five conference meets turned in scores better than the rounds before, and in one meet he was fielding a team of four ninth graders and an eighth grader. So, with a group of young golfers getting some varsity experience this season, there is hope for the future as these young men hopefully improve their skills in this lifetime sport during the summer months ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.