“Looks like we are in a lot better position tonight than it looked like months ago,” were the words Isle School Board Chair Jason Gallion used following a “revised” budget/fund balance overview delivered by the Board’s business manager Todd Netzke during the February school board meeting.
What Gallion was referring to was this: months ago, when developing their budget for the coming year, the Board foresaw what looked like the District having to operate with a several hundred-thousand-dollar deficit. With Netzke’s revised report, the anticipated figures showed expenditures of $7,284,059 on income of $7,610,307 which would indicate the District could be operating with a $326,238 surplus.
With those figures in mind, the Board voted unanimously to approve the “revised” budget proposal as presented.
The remainder of the meeting also provided positive notes, starting with a commendation to the local school board by Isle’s District Superintendent Dean Kapsner during what is known as “School Board Appreciation Week,” saying how appreciative he is for the dedication and hard work put in by the present Board.
The Superintendent and Board members were thrilled to note that David Miller and his transportation crew had just passed an on site inspection of the district’s busses and came away with no violations. “This is a big deal, to have all our busses pass that inspection,” said Gallion.
As for community education in the District, Kapsner reported that Lisa Dunphy is working with staff to prep for summer rec programming hoping to garner more participation than in years past.
Speaking on behalf of the school’s Raiders’ Leadership committee, Gallion said plans are in the works for deciding on a new logo for the newly paired Isle and Onamia Raider sports teams and these logos will be drawn on the floors of both school’s gymnasiums.
Kapsner also said, the District has applied for all state and federal grants that are currently becoming available, mostly because of issues with the pandemic — grants that would aid in the general health of students in the District and learning scholarships which would offset the cost of the preschool program, and other issues such as costs of retrofitting individual classrooms because of social distancing concerns.
Junior and senior high principal Jeremy Schultz, reporting in via video conference call, informed the Board that his staff had just completed several training sessions in areas which included special education accommodations and modifications, early onset mental illness training and a CPR/AED certification course presented by local Monte Fronk.
Students of the quarter were listed for the Board to view, and special recognition was given to the 88 students who made the semester honor roll, along with the school’s three Knowledge Bowl teams who finished in the top ten in recent competition with one team finishing first in the written exam round.
Special recognition was also afforded American Indian Liaison Katie Raverty for the work she is doing keeping the school’s Native American students and parents involved with programs offered by the District. She reported that currently 74 Native students pre-K to 12th grade, with a minimum of 20 students are using the Niigata room daily and how she is staying busy with daily academic, behavioral and attendance monitoring and interventions.
Reverty also mentioned two upcoming events sponsored by her department that will be open to the public: A family night complete with dinner and storyteller Hannah Orie scheduled for March 2, and a local Mille Lacs Band Powwow at the Chiminising Center on April 30.
The Board was made aware of local donations to the school from the previous month in the amount of $14,365, with many donations coming from local service clubs, businesses and churches.
The Board gave the okay for the date, (April 2), location (Northern Light Ballroom, and transportation plans associated with this year’s high school prom.
In the only negative item of the meeting, the Board regretfully accepted the resignation of Isle alum Allen Dobbelaire as the JV softball coach, who is leaving because of conflict in scheduling with his current full-time job.
“Al has been a coach in some capacity for our schools for so long, and he will be missed,” said Gallion. He added, “Don’t worry, we will find something for him to do in the future.”
