Little bad news is good news when it comes to how things are going with regard to the Isle School District, and it was mostly good news the School Board dealt with at their June meeting.
Their district accountant assured the Board that the school was generally operating within the constraints of the budget they had set for themselves for this fiscal year.
With that good news out of the way, the Board was given data on monetary contributions to the District from all sorts of entities, most notably a generous $3,000 donation from the area Lions Club that Isle Superintendent Dean Kapsner mentioned had some early earmarks, including help in maintaining the very popular winter ice-skating rink located on school property.
The Board was informed they would be joining the entire Isle school staff in being honored as Home-Town Heroes during the upcoming Isle Days Celebration. The Board and staff were obviously chosen to be local heroes because of the extra-ordinary and creative ways in which they reacted to the protocols due to the pandemic — coming up with distance learning where necessary, in-school protocols when given the go-ahead for children to be in the school buildings while keeping students on task to complete each grade level during those unprecedented times.
At a years-end breakfast, several Isle teachers were recognized for their years of service.
including Travis Turgeon and Tim Honek for 10 years of service with the district, 15 years for Nancy Miller and 30 years for Tama Exsted. Isle science teacher Dave Mueller was chosen as the Isle Chamber’s Educator of the Year.
Kapsner mentioned that summer school is underway and the elementary school with 30-40 children taking part. He also reminded the Board that this summer the IREC and main gyms will resurfaced and new Raider branding will be embossed on the floors with this resurfacing.
Summer rec is also in full swing, with over 170 participants, which is the most for the past four years.
High School principal Jeremy Schultz presented his report and he emphasized that student groups had a chance to meet with the school representative in charge of making sure students are on course toward graduation. Summer school letters were sent out to student in need of credit recovery to reach their graduation goals.
The Senior Scholarship Reception was held just before graduation, with $53,000 awarded to local scholars. Also, at that reception, Daniel Miller and Jill Thompson were given the Senior Athlete Awards for their exceptional performance this past school year.
The Board was reminded that former IHS social science teacher Jen Ernest was one month away from assuming her new Elementary Principal position in the Isle District, with her social science position yet to be filled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.