On Monday, Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan held a ceremonial bill signing with tribal leaders, community members, and legislators in honor of the Minnesota First Special Session Chapter 14, HF 9, Article 11, Section 5, affirming the Government-To-Government relationship with Tribal Governments.
“For far too long, state government has not worked with or for Native people – the Governor and I are committed to changing that, for the long term,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “I am filled with gratitude for the friendship and partnership – from tribal leaders, from legislators, and from community voices – that got this bill across the finish line and into state law. Today is a historic, important step for the future of tribal state relations in Minnesota.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.