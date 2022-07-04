On June 23 a Grand Forks, Minn. man allegedly committed assault with a dangerous weapon (vehicle) and two counts of domestic assault.
According to the criminal complaint:
On June 23, Mille Lacs Tribal Police were dispatched to a Onamia residence on a report of a shirtless man that had run a vehicle into a house.
Upon arrival, the officer observed a shirtless man in front of the house who was later identified as Codey Allen Lang, 30.
Lang was uncooperative and was encouraging the officer to shoot him. Lang was eventually detained by multiple officers.
Officers then spoke with the victim who was hysterically crying. She said Lang was her husband. She stated they were driving home from the Cities to this residence.
Lang was driving and she was in the front seat and two passengers were in the back seat. She said Lang “was acting crazy” the whole drive.
When they arrived at the Onamia residence, everyone got out of the vehicle. The victim got in the driver’s seat to leave, then Lang got in the passenger seat and began hitting her, the complain stated.
She got out of the vehicle and tried to go in the house. Lang then got behind the wheel and drove into another vehicle that was parked in the driveway while attempting to hit the victim.
Lang then drove into the side of the garage and the victim ran into the house.
Witnesses corroborated the events and added that once Lang had hit the garage, he backed up and drove towards two other individuals, who then also fled into the house.
If convicted, Lang could face seven years and/or a $14,000 fine for the felony assault charge, 90 days and/or a $1000 fine for each count of the two counts of the misdemeanor domestic assault charge.
