Often, those chosen Grand Marshals of local Mille Lacs summer festivals are not natives to the area, but people who have somehow found their way to the big lake from other parts of the state and subsequently made a positive impact on their adopted community. That happens to be the story of this year’s Isle Days Grand Marshals, Mark and Becky Bruske.
Both born in Minnesota, but separated by hundreds of miles growing up, serendipitously found employment in Isle following high school, fell in love, married, had children and made their new town their residence for the past 45-plus years.
Mark was a city boy, growing up in Minneapolis, attending Cooper High where he graduated in 1972. He attended Hennepin Technical School and pursued a degree in audio-visual technology where he landed job at Photo Control, which allowed him to use his expertise in photography.
Becky grew up on a farm near Blackduck in northern Minnesota. She graduated from Blackduck High in 1976 and head south to the Twin Cities to pursue an education in the medical field attending Lakeland Medical and Dental Academy.
While attending that school she was required to do an internship and found one working at the then Community Mercy Hospital in Onamia under the tutorship of Bob Mickus. “I really liked working with Bob and little did I know back then that this area was where I would spend the rest of my professional career,” Becky said.
As for how the “Bruske” couple became an item, the short story is this: Becky found a permanent job working for the Mille Lacs Family Health Center in Isle while Mark found work at a tackle-making company in Isle owned by his then wife’s father. “Back then, in this small town, people knew each other and socialized often,” Mark recalled. “Through mutual friends we got to know each other at some of these social gatherings.” Eventually, they fell in love and married at the old Faith Lutheran Church in Isle in 1980.”
The couple soon started a family that produced two girls —Briana and Carly. As for jobs in the area, the couple dug in and found employment in many fields — some as volunteers for little or no money and others that led to full-time careers.
Mark ended up working at the local tackle company for 17 years, while volunteering for the Wahkon, then Isle fire departments starting in 1993. He was a bus driver then bus supervisor for the Isle school district from 1978-2013 and served, along with wife Becky, as an EMT for the local hospital from the mid-1990s through 2013.
“Those days as volunteer EMTs were much different than today,” Mark remembered. “Becky and I were on call every other weekend and on holidays for $1 an hour, and $10 if we went on a call.”
Other jobs Mark took on during this 40-year stint in the lakes area included volunteering as a house-parent for the local Volunteers of America project and he also worked winters for Lyback’s ice fishing business out of Wahkon. Mark served on his church’s council and, along with local John Funckhouser, they organized a Pancake Breakfast in conjunction with Isle Days, which became a 20-year tradition around the lake. During the past nine years, Mark has taken on the job of being a medical transport driver for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwa.
Looking back on his many jobs, most of which were in public service, Mark said, “In the back of my mind, I think that because I managed to avoid doing a stint in the Armed Services mostly because they were not taking more enlistees in the 1970s, I think I felt I needed to do some sort of service work in the communities in which I lived.”
As for Becky, besides working mostly in the labs for the local hospital and clinic for the past 45 years, she also served with her husband as a team of EMTs until 2013, served two terms on the Isle School Board, served four terms (including one as president) on her church’s council, she started the “Just for Kix” program at the Isle schools and was subsequently voted “Director of the Year” for her region back in 1996 working with those young dancers.
Becky taught exercise classes for local Community Ed. programs for 13 years, while rearing two children.
Of all these various activities in which the Bruskes were active, the one most likely best known by locals of the Mille Lacs area was the five-year co-ownership with Lourie and Bruce Richards of a favorite fine dining facility in Wahkon called “BeLa’s.” “We started this business with the intention of providing fine food, but economic issues surrounding the lake back then made it hard for us to continue,” Mark said. “But so many people told us they loved dining there, and we will take that love as being a positive for that adventure of ours.”
So, where does life take the 60 or something Bruskes in the future? They have always dreamed of escaping the cold Minnesota winters, so both are retiring from their jobs as of a few months from now and are heading for 12 months in Arizona during their elder-years. “Don’t worry,” quipped Becky. “ We have to return to Isle, since we both have burial plots there.”
As for being named Grand Marshals and being featured in the Isle Days Grand Parade on Saturday, July 9, Mark said, “We never expected something like this. We’ve made so many friends since moving here over 40 years ago, and it will be fun to wave goodbye to them with warm feelings for giving us so much in our stay around the lake.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.