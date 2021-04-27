Innovations that help serve people with disabilities in Minnesota have received nearly $1 million in state grant funding. The Minnesota Department of Human Services recently awarded $991,171 to 10 service providers, supporting people with disabilities to live and engage with others in their communities and access improved employment opportunities.
“Providers that received innovation grants are doing critically important work every day,” said Assistant Commissioner for Community Supports Gertrude Matemba-Mutasa. “These grants empower them to go above and beyond, to find better ways to support Minnesotans with disabilities.”
The grantees had to adapt their approaches for the COVID-19 pandemic. for in-person services, but the delivery method needed to be modified in response to pandemic rules.
DHS distributes innovation grants in three groupings. This is the large grant program, which awards contracts up to $500,000. There is also a small grant program, which awards contracts between $5,000 and $50,000 per year to people and organizations working with Minnesotans with disabilities. Finally, there is a microgrant program, administered by The Arc Minnesota, which offers funding directly to people with disabilities to help them achieve their personal goals in employment, housing and community integration.
For more about innovation grants, visit https://mn.gov/dhs/partners-and-providers/grants-rfps/disability-innovation-grants/ or email DSD.Innovation@state.mn.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.