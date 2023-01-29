The Mille Lacs Raider wrestling team had one of their busiest weeks in years, competing in nine matches over the course of five days. The Raiders wrestled tough and came out on top in seven of the nine bouts.
On Jan. 17, Mille Lacs traveled to take on Section 7 opponent Staples-Motley. Staples got an early lead and racked up 10 wins on their way to a 50-21 victory. Zach Remer, Donovan Schmid and Hudson Mann each got pins and Carter Adickes earned a win to help the Raiders amass 21 points.
Things went better for the Raider squad on Jan. 19 when they participated in the Spectrum Quad. The Raiders dominated in all three matches starting the evening with a 66-12 victory over Richfield, followed by a 66-18 drubbing of Proctor-Hermantown and wrapping up the evening with a 45-34 win over the host, Spectrum. Justus Spengler, Chris Ecker, Tucker Haggberg and Chase Lucking all got pins for the Raiders to help snare the three wins.
Six teams participated in the St. Croix Lutheran duals on Saturday, Jan. 21 and, even though the Raiders were short some wrestlers and were banged up from the week’s events, they still came away with an impressive 4-1 record on the day.
The Raiders opened the event with a nifty 45-30 win over a tough LeSueur-Henderson squad. The Raiders won the first eight matches, highlighted by Vincent Schmid opening the match with a pin and Zach Remer pinning the fourth-ranked kid in Class A in 47 seconds and Chase Calander earning a second-period pin.
Next up, the Raiders handled Kingdom Prep, 60-24. This time Landyn Remer and Cam Wilkes got the Raiders going with first-period pins. The third match once again found the ML squad on top, steam-rolling the host St. Croix Lutherans, 69-6. The Raiders finally met their match when they squared off against a tough AA opponent in the Alexandria Cardinals. Zach Remer, Donovan Schmid, Carter Adickes and Cam Wilkes each got a pin but the Raiders fell, 59-24.
In the final match of the day, the Raiders got back on track when they won a nail-biter over St. Agnes, 48-36. Mille Lacs opened with seven straight wins, but St. Agnes rattled off six in a row before Earl Monchamp got a forfeit at heavyweight to close out the match and a very busy stretch for the home black and gold.
This nice stretch of wrestling brings the grapplers’ record to 14-4 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.