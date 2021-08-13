Gratia Duchscher, 88-year-old resident of Onamia, MN went to join the Lord and her husband on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the Mille Lacs Health System. A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at the Northern Lights Ballroom & Banquet Center located at 10376 112th Ave, Milaca, MN 56353. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to a charity of your choice. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Gratia was born March 16, 1932, in Minneapolis, MN to John A. Mosal, Sr., and Irene G. Mosal (Frankhauser). She grew up in Minneapolis where she attended Patrick Henry Sr. High School. She married Bartle D. Duchscher, Jr. on October 8, 1950. They lived in Crystal, MN, for 40+ years where they raised their family. She had a career in Medical Records and worked at Fairview Hospital.
She is survived by her 4 children, Bartle D. Duchscher, III of Onamia, MN, Brian J. Duchscher (Caroline) of Driftwood, TX, Gretchen Werner (Gregg) (Duchscher) of Brooklyn Park, MN, and Stacy L. Duchscher of Onamia, MN; 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Gratia was preceded in death by her parents, John A. Mosal, Sr. and Irene G. Mosal; and her husband, Bartle D. Duchscher, Jr.
