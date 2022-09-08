*Al Gustner, playing in a couples golf league in August, found his scramble team 140 yards away from the green in two on the par-four, fifth hole at Izatys, ranked the hardest hole on the course. He took out a rescue club and miraculously holed the shot for a rare birdie three. There are maybe a handful of birdies on that hole the entire season.

*Former men’s morning golf league member at Izatys, Jeff Northburg, playing Northwood Hills Golf Course in early August, shot his age when he posted a fine 77 playing with golfing partner Bud Smith. It was the fourth time this season Northburg shot his age. He previously shot his age when he was 73 years old playing at Fiddlestix Golf Course in Isle. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.